Don’t mess with the Biebs! Justin Bieber called out TV host Morgan Stewart after she accused him of lip-synching his surprise performance with Ariana Grande at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Stewart, 30, pointed out on a recent episode of E!’s Nightly Pop that when Bieber, 25, took the stage on Sunday, April 21, to perform “Sorry,” the “poor song started before him.”

“I did not realize it was gonna be that bad,” Stewart added before drawing attention to the pop star’s acne. “He definitely looks like he put an OXY pad on that forehead, but I don’t care. That is f–ked up!”

The Grammy winner apparently caught wind of the TV personality’s comments and took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 24, to respond.

“Imagine if you spent even half the time you spend laughing at other peoples expense actually building people up and encouraging people how much positivity you could bring. What hurts about this is the fact that you have a platform to make a difference and rather than being positive you belittle people,” he wrote.

“Think about how awesome it felt for me to be on that stage after being away for so long the excitement and joy it gave me doing the thing i love the most,” he continued. “I sang to [a] backtrack like most cameos do this is a normal thing, and rather than try and make people feel accepted and loved you find things to pick apart like the world isn’t full of that already.”

Bieber added, “We can find something negative to say about anything or anyone. When are we gonna be the kind of people that find joy in adding value to one another and not tearing each other apart.”

Sunday night was the first time in nearly two years that the Canada native performed for his fans. He canceled his Purpose world tour in July 2017 after feeling “really depressed” and “lonely” on the road, as he told Vogue earlier this year. At the end of his Coachella appearance, he teased to the audience that his next album is “coming soon.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Stewart and E! for comment.

