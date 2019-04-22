Ariana Grande had a huge surprise under her sleeve during her weekend two set at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The “Thank U, Next” singer, 25, brought out her friend Justin Bieber moments before the encore of her Sunday, April 21, performance at the Indio, California, festival. The “Friends” crooner, also 25, took the stage to perform his 2015 single “Sorry.”

“I haven’t been on stage in, like, two years,” Bieber pointed out to the audience. “I came out here, [and] I had no idea I was going to be on this stage tonight. Absolutely no idea. I wore this fly outfit not knowing that I was going to be on stage.”

After reiterating that he had not performed in public in a while, the Grammy winner added, “I had to get my groove back, I had to get my swag back, you know what I’m saying? So, thank you so much, Coachella. Thank you so much, Ariana Grande. We love you so much, man. Thank you so much.”

Bieber drove the crowd wild when he delivered one final message: “By the way, album coming soon.”

The Canada native last performed for his fans in July 2017 as part of his Purpose world tour, which he abruptly canceled “after careful consideration” with 14 shows remaining. He recently explained to Vogue that he “got really depressed on tour,” recalling, “I was lonely. I needed some time.”

Bieber assured his 109 million Instagram followers last month that music is still “very important” to him, but he has been focusing on his mental health and his marriage to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) as of late.

“Nothing comes before my family and my health,” he wrote on March 25. “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable.”

For her part, Grande — who recently collaborated with Justin on Lil Dicky’s star-studded “Earth” music video — reunited ’NSync bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick during her weekend one performance at Coachella on April 14. The boy band’s frontman, Justin Timberlake, was unable to make it because he had just wrapped up his solo Man of the Woods tour the night before.

Scroll down to see more photos of Justin and Grande on stage at Coachella!