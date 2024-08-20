Bachelor Nation’s Justin Glaze says he and Susie Evans are taking things “day by day” when it comes to their romantic relationship.

“We’re taking some time to figure out what’s gonna be best for us,” Glaze, 30, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, August 19, ahead of The Famously Average Golf Tournament hosted by iHeartRadio’s The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast in Livermore, California.

Glaze told Us that he and Evans, 30, “stay on the same page” as questions about the status of their relationship continue to rise. “We are prioritizing each other, ourselves and that’s about it,” he explained.

Evans and Glaze were on different seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, respectively, but that didn’t stop them from making a connection. (Evans appeared on The Bachelor season 16 with Clayton Echard in 2022 while Glaze was runner-up of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season in 2021.)

After they met in 2022, Evans and Glaze struck up a close-knit friendship. Fans were convinced that there was more going on between them, but things didn’t turn romantic until October 2023. Initially, Evans and Glaze had no qualms about sharing the details of their love life on social media, but they’ve since taken a step back, causing fans to question the status of their relationship.

Glaze, for one, didn’t share a birthday tribute to Evans, who turned 30 on Monday. He told Us that fans were “probably reading too much into it, per usual,” confirming they had spoken.

“We’re good. She had a great birthday,” Glaze continued. “People don’t like when relationships are handled privately because you’re in a public relationship and there’s expectations. People think that they’re owed certain things, which I understand, but some people are more private than others.”

Glaze told Us that he and Evans “have the right to handle our relationship how we want to handle it.”

Evans previously offered a similar answer when asked about the status of her and Glaze’s relationship.

“You have to figure out the boundaries that you’re comfortable with the public and there is this pressure to put yourself out there because it’s kind of my livelihood at this point,” she told Us at the Miss USA 2024 pageant earlier this month. “I realized that it’s better to protect your privacy and your peace than to appease what people want from you.”

One thing Evans has been focusing on is “setting boundaries and enforcing them,” she told Us.

“I think that’s something really important for all of us,” she continued. “It’s something I need to work on. Especially with my job being so public, that’s something I’m establishing now and pursuing.”

Reporting by Lanae Brody