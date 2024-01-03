Justin Long Hints He Wants Kids With Kate Bosworth in Birthday Tribute

Justin Long took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday tribute to his wife, Kate Bosworth, and hinted that children may be in the couple’s future.

“You’re 41! 💛🎂🥳 When you were 40 you swam under a waterfall in a rainforest,” Long, 45, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 2. “You fell in love with your first silent retreat and the last Beatles song. You felt a playful poltergeist shake your bed in Stockbridge, and you made so many people smile with your warmth and curiosity. … You overwhelmed a boy when you first called him ‘husband’ and made him feel luckier than he’s ever felt.”

Long went on to gush over Bosworth, 41, whom he married in a secret ceremony last year.

“One day our kids might ask me, ‘Dad, why did you write sappy things about Mom on that old Instagram app? The one you won’t let us use?’” he wrote. “I’d say ‘Because she completed all of your Dad’s favorite love songs. Even ones he hadn’t thought about since he was a kid.’”

The accompanying Instagram video included a series of photos of the couple set to Billianne’s cover of “Simply the Best.” The sweet compilation showed the couple holding Christmas stockings and embracing underneath a waterfall. The last image showed Bosworth in a white dress holding flowers while standing next to Long, who was wearing a suit and holding what appears to be a marriage certificate. An overlaid text read, “Just Married.”

The tribute prompted adoring comments from the couple’s famous friends. “You sweet, sweet angels. Love you both! Happy birthday darling @katebosworth 💛,” wrote Sophia Bush. Melanie Lynskey added, “I am crying ❤️ you two are all that is wonderful in the world.”

Bosworth and Long first hit it off while filming House of Darkness in Arkansas in spring 2021. At the time the actress was still married to film director Michael Polish. After wrapping the film, Bosworth gushed over Long via Instagram.

“Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful / totally. fckn. rad human being. 🌻,” she wrote in May 2021. “THANK YOU for lifting us up… you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya 💛 (sorry had to ;).”

Bosworth announced her split from Polish in August 2021 before working with Long again on the 2022 horror film Barbarian. A little over two years after their first project together, Long referred to Bosworth as his “now-wife” on a May 2023 episode of his “Life is Short” podcast, subtly revealing the pair had secretly wed.