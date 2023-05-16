Secretly wed? Justin Long seemed to reveal that he and Kate Bosworth are married, referring to the actress as his “now-wife” on his podcast.

The Accepted actor, 44, was interviewing Kyra Sedgwick on a recent episode of his “Life Is Short” podcast when he recalled “falling in love” with Bosworth, 40, while on the set of their 2022 horror film Barbarian.

“I was [in Bulgaria] while I was like really falling in love with my now-wife,” he told on the Closer alum, 57. “Aw,” Sedgwick gushed.

“She came to visit and I had never been comfortable with … set visits. I like to separate the relationship,” Long explained. “But, yeah, I loved having her there and we just had the most magical time.”

On Sunday, May 14, the actors appeared to be wearing wedding bands in a Mother’s Day upload Bosworth shared to her Instagram Story.

The Blue Crush star and the Tusk actor confirmed their engagement in April, nearly two years after they began dating following their initial connection on the set of the 2022 horror movie House of Darkness. Bosworth, for her part, split from ex-husband Michael Polish in 2021. (The exes finalized their divorce in March.)

“I did have a special thing planned around [Kate’s] birthday [in January] and about a month before that, life, like we were talking about, things change, and sometimes they change pretty drastically without any warnings,” Long shared on his podcast in April about the proposal. “It was a moment where it just felt so organic and it felt connected to something very, very deeply, profoundly personal that we were going through, like, a real life change, and so it came out in a very organic way.”

After attending a therapy session, the He’s Just Not That Into You star recalled that the proposal just “spilled out.”

Bosworth recalled on the podcast: “We had just gone through this really hard thing and we had spoken to a therapist and we were trying to move through things at the time and she gave us a really great piece of advice which was: ‘Make sure that you’re pretty consistently asking the other what you need, or asking the other what they need,’” she said. “I remember waking up not so many mornings after that therapy session and I looked at Justin and I said … I smiled at you, and I said, ‘What do you need?’ And he, like, really looked at me and he said, ‘To spend my life with you.’ And I smiled and I said, ‘Well, yeah, you have that. Oh my gosh, you have that,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean I really want to spend my life with you.’”