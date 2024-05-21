Justin Long is reflecting on his relationship with his ex Drew Barrymore.

“I don’t think love — unless there’s some, like, great offense, some criminal offense — I don’t think love disappears,” Long, 45, said during the Tuesday, May 21, episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson‘s “Dinner’s on Me” podcast.”I mean that about her. When I think about her, I have such deep affection and, you know, always root for her. I love her. “

Long recalled his tearful reunion with Barrymore, 49, on her talk show in September 2022 after the former couple hadn’t seen each other in person for two years.

“I was single, and we had that moment that we were trying to define [our friendship] moving forward in each other’s lives, because we have so much love for each other,” Long said. “And at the end of the day, we are dear friends.”

Long explained why he continues to be fond of Barrymore despite the end of their romantic relationship. “When you’re with Drew, she is so hyper-present and loving,” he said. “But it’s not a schtick — it’s not an act. So being on her show was that experience and the reminder of that, and how just wonderful that glow feels.”

The twosome still have “such a familiarity” with one another. “And then you kinda snap out of it, or people have a reaction in the audience and you’re reminded of like, ‘Oh, yeah … this is being filmed,’” he said of the daytime show appearance. “And then it becomes a little strange.”

The Accepted actor acknowledged that “there’s a period of difficulty” following any breakup, but he doesn’t believe in holding a grudge. “I don’t understand carrying that with you for the remainder of your life,” Long noted. “I endeavor to be on only loving terms with [my exes] because things don’t work out, but you still spent good years and good times, and that I don’t understand.”

The former couple started dating in 2007 but separated the following year. They rekindled their romance after costarring in the 2009 romantic comedy He’s Just Not That Into You, splitting for good later that year.

Long went on to tie the knot with Kate Bosworth in 2023. Barrymore, for her part, was to Will Kopelman from 2012 to 2016. They share daughters Olive, 11, and Frankie, 10. She was also previously married to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995 and Tom Green from 2001 to 2002.