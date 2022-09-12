Drew Barrymore Cries During Reunion With Ex Justin Long: We Had a ‘Hedonistic’ Romance

Tearful reunion. Drew Barrymore got emotional with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during a recent interview as they reflected on their past relationship.

“I feel like we’ve been through so much together,” the Never Been Kissed actress, 47, said to Long, 44, on her eponymous talk show on Monday, September 12. “When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up Justin.’ I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”

“You were the best,” the House of Darkness actor replied after he and Barrymore embraced.

The former couple began dating in 2007 but split in July 2008. They gave their romance another shot after costarring together in the 2009 romantic comedy He’s Just Not That Into You but broke up later that year.

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Long and Blue Crush actress Kate Bosworth had been dating “for a few months” and are still going strong. Barrymore, for her part, has been seemingly single since ending her four-year marriage to Will Kopelman in 2016. The former couple share daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5.

While discussing the timeline of their relationship on her show, Barrymore went into more detail about why their time together was often problematic, but also enjoyable.

“We had so much fun but we were more hedonistic. A little more immature. We would get together, we would break up,” she said. “It was chaos, it was hella-fun.”

Long added: “Fun chaos — well yeah, most hedonism is fun.”

Despite their on-and-off past, the talk show host has had nothing but positive things to say about her ex. In July, the Wedding Singer actress spoke about how their romance was viewed in the press at the time and why she thought the Comet star was such a good catch.

“I didn’t get why we were ever an interesting couple. That didn’t make any sense to me. Like, who cares? We’re not exciting,” the Wildflower author explained to comedian Mike Birbiglia on his “A Little Bit Extra” podcast in May. Birbiglia, 44, made his debut film Going the Distance in 2010, which starred Barrymore and Long as long-distance lovers.

“We’re not the first people to meet on the set and have a romance,” the California native explained, adding that she had been “very much in love with Justin.”

She added: “You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but … he’s brilliant. He’ll just knock your socks off with laughter.”