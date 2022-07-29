Drew Barrymore Explains Why Ex Justin Long ‘Gets All the Ladies

Special skills? Drew Barrymore shared why her ex-boyfriend, Justin Long, has been so successful with women.

“You want to know why he gets all the ladies? Well, there’s a few reasons, but the comedy is definitely [one of them].” the 50 First Dates star, 47, shared with comedian Mike Birbiglia on his “A Little Bit Extra” podcast in May, which has since resurfaced. “He is one of the sharpest, wittiest [people], he’s brilliant and he’ll just knock your socks off with laughter.”

“We dated for many years, I was very much in love with Justin, you know why? Because he’s funny,” she noted of the Jeepers Creepers actor, 44.

The actors began dating in 2007 but split in July 2008. They gave their romance another shot after costarring together in the 2009 romantic comedy He’s Just Not That Into You and 2010’s Going the Distance but broke up later that year.

Though Barrymore didn’t expand upon those other “reasons,” she did reflect on their time together as a Hollywood pair. “I didn’t get why we were ever an interesting couple,” she explained. “Like, that didn’t make any sense to me, like, who cares? We’re not exciting.”

The recent podcast appearance isn’t the first time the talk show host spoke highly about her ex. Back in March 2020, Paper magazine shared a “Justin Long appreciation post” via Instagram, which caught the attention of the Never Been Kissed star. “Might get fired for this but. F–k it. Justin Long appreciation post,” the publication captioned a series of photos of the actor.

“Your [sic] not wrong! He’s great,” Barrymore commented, to which Long, replied, “Ah what do YOU know?! I feel like I’m on an episode of ‘This is Your Life’ #HipMillenialReference texting you a great photo booth pic I just found during my quarantine clean!”

Barrymore’s comment on how the Comet actor “gets all the ladies” is pretty accurate, considering his star-studded dating history. Before dating the Poison Ivy actress, Long was linked to French supermodel Olga Kurylenko then went on to date his Accepted costar Kaitlyn Doubleday from 2005 to 2007. Following his breakup with Barrymore in 2010, Long went on to date Amanda Seyfried from 2013 to 2015 and Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry from 2016 to 2018. He’s most recently been linked to Blue Crush actress Kate Bosworth after they costarred in the upcoming horror flick House of Darkness.

Barrymore, for her part, ended her four-year marriage to Will Kopelman in 2016. The former couple share daughters Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5.

The Music and Lyrics star opened up in February 2019 about the challenges of single life after being in a long-term relationship.

“I’m single and have not been able to successfully date for almost four years,” Barrymore wrote via Instagram. “I believe with all my heart in the human heart. There are just good days and bad days. Really difficult — test your will to live days … But the constant love usually has been my kids and my friends.”

