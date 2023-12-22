Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom have subtly made their Instagram debut.

“Chrissy, you are the world’s most exquisite bride (with the voice of an angel!) Love you and Patrick more than words can possibly describe. Best Christmas yet💍🎄,” Nicole, 29, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 21, sharing snaps from her twin sister Chrissy Brydon Bloom’s wedding.

In one pic, Nicole posed for a mirror selfie at New York City’s Plaza Hotel next to Theroux, 52, and his dog, Kuma. The couple twinned in black, posing with pals Ricky Galliani and Kathryn Foley.

Theroux has been linked to Nicole, an actress on The Gilded Age, since this summer. They were first spotted kissing during a date night at NYC’s Altro Paradiso in August before trekking over to Theroux’s Ray’s Bar on the Lower East Side. (Months earlier in February, they both attended the Next in Fashion Tastemaker event at New York club Zero Bond alongside Next in Fashion host Tan France and Nicole’s Gilded Age costar Louisa Jacobson.)

Neither Theroux nor Nicole, the daughter of late Today journalist David Bloom, have further addressed their relationship.

Theroux’s romance with Nicole marks his first public romance since his split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The actor and Aniston, 54, dated for four years before tying the knot in 2015. They divorced three years later but stayed on amicable terms.

“I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text,” Theroux said during an April 2021 interview with Esquire. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

While Theroux and the Morning Show star have remained cordial — they were even seen sharing a meal in April — he doesn’t miss the high-profile nature of their relationship.

“[It’s] much more fun not being in a public relationship,” he added at the time. “There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in.”