Justin Theroux got cozy with actress Nicole Brydon Bloom during a recent night out and about in the Big Apple.

The pair were seen kissing and laughing while enjoying drinks at Altro Paradiso in New York City on Monday, August 28. Per photos obtained by Page Six, Theroux, 52, wore a dark colored T-Shirt for the outing while Bloom, 29, donned a long-sleeved black top with an open back and matching shorts.

The duo then migrated over to Ray’s Bar on the Lower East Side, which Theroux co-owns with Nicholas Braun. Theroux and Bloom kept their arms around each other as they walked.

It’s unclear how Theroux and the actress, who stars in the upcoming second season of HBO’s The Gilded Age, know each other. Nicole is the daughter of late journalist David Bloom, who died at age 39 in April 2003 after a sudden deep vein thrombosis (DVT) became a pulmonary embolism. He was in Iraq covering the war for Today at the time of his death.

Nicole shared a sweet tribute to her dad via Instagram in April.

“20 years ago today my dad died while covering the war in Iraq. Forever proud of him, endeared by his sense of humor and in awe of his intelligence and commitment to the truth,” she captioned a throwback photo of the reporter. “We miss you every day Dad 🤍 Thank you for being such an incredible role model and father. Very grateful for the time we had. Love you to the moon and back. @todayshow.”

Nicole and Theroux’s PDA-filled evening marks the first time the actor has been photographed on a date since his 2018 split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. The former couple, who tied the knot in 2015 after four years of dating, have maintained an amicable relationship post-divorce.

In April, Theroux and Aniston, 54, were spotted grabbing dinner at Il Cantori in New York City with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. The exes shared a hug before the meal and Aniston later left the restaurant with a single red rose in hand.

Theroux previously addressed his and Aniston’s ability to stay close during an April 2021 interview with Esquire.

“I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text,” he said of the Morning Show star. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

Despite his continued fondness for Aniston, Theroux admitted that he didn’t miss the high-profile nature of their relationship during a May interview with Esquire.

“[It’s] much more fun not being in a public relationship,” he told the outlet. “There’s something to, once you’re out of that, where I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in.”