On very good terms. Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux shared a hug after reuniting in New York City.

The former couple were spotted on Saturday, April 22, at Il Cantinori with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Before their group dinner, Aniston, 54, and Theroux, 51, embraced and the actress later left the restaurant with a single red rose in her hand.

Aniston and Theroux have maintained a close friendship since calling it quits in 2018. The pair originally met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007, but didn’t spark a romance until they crossed paths again while filming Wanderlust in 2011.

The Mulholland Drive star proposed to Aniston in 2012 after one year of dating. However, the duo waited three years to tie the knot. “We just want to do it when it’s perfect, and we’re not rushed, and no one is rushing from a job or rushing to a job,” the Friends alum told the Associated Press in July 2013. “And, you know, we already feel married.”

In 2015, Aniston and Theroux exchanged vows at their California home after previously telling friends and family that they would be celebrating the actor’s birthday. Less than three years after their wedding, however, the twosome called it quits.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” they told Us Weekly in a joint statement in February 2018. “This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. “We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Since their split, Theroux has praised the duo’s ability to stay close. “I would say we’ve remained friends. We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text,” he told Esquire in April 2021. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

The Morning Show star recently offered a rare glimpse into her personal life when she opened up about her past attempts to have kids.

“All the years and years and years of speculation … It was really hard,” Aniston detailed in an interview with Allure, which was published in November 2022. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

The California native, who was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, recalled getting called “selfish” because she was committed to her job.

“I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she continued, before elaborating on her past with Pitt, 59. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

In response to Aniston’s candid comments, Theroux responded by dropping red heart emojis in the comments section of his ex-wife’s Instagram post.