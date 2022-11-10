In her corner. Justin Theroux shared his support for ex Jennifer Aniston after she opened up about her “challenging” fertility journey in a new interview.

After the Friends star, 53, posted snaps from her Allure cover story via Instagram on Wednesday, November 9, the Leftovers alum, 51, shared his reaction in the comments section, leaving fist bump and red heart emojis.

In the accompanying interview, the Morning Show actress spoke candidly about her secret attempts to conceive a child through in vitro fertilization. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” the Emmy winner recalled. “I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

Aniston added that it was “really hard” to cope with the “years and years and years of speculation” about why she never had kids. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” the Horrible Bosses star explained. “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So, here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

She also briefly addressed her relationship with Theroux, whom she wed in 2015 after four years together. The duo announced their separation in February 2018.

The Along Came Polly star explained that she turned his former office into a “babe cave” after their split. “You can imagine he likes things black and dark,” the California native said. “I lightened it up, stripped it all. He came over [the other day] and was like, ‘What the f–k did you do?’ I said, ‘I brought the light back in, buddy.’”

The former couple have been candid over the years about maintaining a friendship after their breakup. “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” Theroux told Esquire in April 2021. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

When Aniston joined Instagram in 2019, her ex revealed that she gave him a hard time about not following her new account. “She actually texted me. She said, ‘You haven’t followed me,’ and I said, ‘Of course I followed you!’ and she’s like, ‘No you haven’t!'” the Mulholland Drive actor told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I realized I was one of the people caught in the glitch. … [She] literally broke Instagram. People were having trouble being recognized as following.”