Jennifer Aniston is well known for her memorable TV and movie roles and has often withstood public scrutiny of her life. In 1994, her hit sitcom Friends catapulted Aniston into the spotlight, where she has remained. From her fashion and style impact on generations of women to her 35 million Instagram followers, she has been an influential force for over 25 years.

The actress is relatable and continues to draw the interest of the public. Despite winning numerous industry awards, the Morning Show star’s love life has also been captivating for fans. Many of Aniston’s past relationships have been with fellow celebrities, creating an even bigger spotlight on the men in her life.

The first of her relationships to hit the tabloids was with fellow actor Tate Donovan. The Upside star admitted to InStyle magazine that he never saw Friends and didn’t really know her. After three years of dating, the couple became engaged in 1998 but split soon after. Unfortunately, just as their romance was ending, Donovan joined the cast of Friends as Rachel Green’s love interest, Joshua Burgin.

The breakup caused conflict on the set and resulted in Donovan’s character only lasting six episodes. He shared exclusively with Us Weekly in 2018 that the duo asked to end his run on the show following the split. “We were like, ‘Hey, can we not keep doing this? ‘Cause this is really painful and tough,’” Donovan recalled to Us.

Following her romance with the O.C. alum, Aniston began dating Brad Pitt after they were set up by their respective agents. Branded a power couple, they were deemed one of the most successful Hollywood marriages at the time. When they split in 2005 after five years, it definitely sparked some controversy as he quickly moved on with his Mr. and Mrs. Smith costar Angelina Jolie.

Justin Theroux, meanwhile, is the Along Came Polly star’s most recent serious romance. The pair met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007 but did not start dating until years later after starring alongside each other in Wanderlust in 2019. They tied the knot in 2015 but announced the end of their relationship two years later.

Although fans were devastated by the split, the pair have remained great friends, reuniting on many occasions. The Leftovers alum posted a thoughtful Instagram in 2019 for the Cake star’s 50th birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

Aniston has been upfront about her love life over the years. Scroll down for some of the advice she has shared about love and relationships.