Showing her support. Kaley Cuoco told critics to back off after Jennifer Aniston opened up about her “challenging” fertility journey.

“You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes,” the Big Bang Theory alum, 36, wrote via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 9, reposting a quote from Aniston’s Allure cover story. “Stop assuming and judging every little thing! @jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!”

The former Friends star, 53, revealed in a new interview published on Wednesday that she previously tried to have a child through in vitro fertilization, but her attempts were not successful. “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” the Morning Show actress told Allure. “I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”

The Emmy winner added that it was “really hard” to cope with the “years and years and years of speculation” about whether she wanted children. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” she recalled. “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So, here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

The Along Came Polly star also slammed rumors that her marriage to Brad Pitt ended because she didn’t want to expand their family. “God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she said. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies.”

Aniston and the Oscar winner, 58, called it quits in January 2005 after nearly five years of marriage. Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

Cuoco’s defense of the Horrible Bosses star comes weeks after she announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕,” the pregnant Flight Attendant actress wrote via Instagram on October 11. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!”

The Meet Cute star and the Ozark actor, 40, went public with their romance in May. “Kaley and Tom are deliriously happy right now,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly of the duo in October. “They’re living out this real-life fairy tale and it just keeps on getting better and better.”