Out and about on a nice autumn day! Justin Theroux was spotted strolling the streets of Paris alongside Spider-Man: Homecoming star Laura Harrier on Monday, October 1.

The two looked casual during their outing, both sporting dark sunglasses and warm fall attire. The 47-year-old Leftovers actor wore an all-black ensemble paired with an army-green bomber jacket as he held tight to a cup of coffee.

The BlacKkKlansman actress, 28, meanwhile walked just a few steps behind Theroux. Harrier looked gorgeous in a red outfit and black flats while carrying a small shopping bag in one hand, and her cellphone in the other.

Theroux and Harrier were also spotted together in May during a beach vacation in the south of France. The two goofed off together and stunned oceanside, with the Maniac actor shirtless, showing off his toned body, and the Chicago-native clad in a one-piece bathing suit as they stayed active and soaked up the sun.

Theroux and Harrier’s October outing comes just two weeks after the Girl on the Train star broke his silence on his split from wife Jennifer Aniston — and even hinted that he may be dating again. (The former couple called it quits on their marriage of more than two year in February 2018.)

“The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” Theroux told the New York Times in September. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part.”

When asked about his love life just seven months after his breakup with the 49-year-old Friends alum, Theroux quipped: “Is this the part where I coyly raise an eyebrow and not answer the question?”

