Forgive and forget? Two months after Justin Timberlake was spotted was spotted holding hands and getting cozy with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright at a bar in New Orleans, he and wife Jessica Biel look closer than ever.

The couple — who wed in 2012 and share 4-year-old son Silas — were spotted linking arms in New York City on Sunday, January 19. In photos posted by the Daily Mail, the bundled-up couple were all smiles holding coffee and strolling along. They even shared a loving gaze.

The outing comes after a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month that Biel, 37, is “still upset with Justin” over the singer’s PDA scandal that surfaced on November 23.

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” the source said at the time. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

Another insider, however, told Us that the duo are “not in a tense place at all.”

In fact, the couple were spotted having an intimate dinner together at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on January 9 — the first time they were seen together since Timberlake, 38, issued a public apology.

In an Instagram statement, the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” crooner admitted that he felt it was “important to address the recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.” Posted on December 4, he apologized for his actions, but he denied that things escalated beyond what was captured in the photos.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake wrote. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

The Grammy winner continued, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

A source later told Us exclusively that The Sinner executive producer pushed her husband to publicly apologize.

Timberlake and Wainwright, 30, were pictured on the balcony of The Absinthe House, a Big Easy bar on Bourbon Street, on November 21. The actress was spotted resting her hand on Timberlake’s knee and they were also covertly seen holding hands under a table, with the “SexyBack” singer appearing to not be wearing his wedding ring. A video also showed Timberlake, who appeared to have been drinking, putting his arms around Wainwright’s waist.

“There is no validity to this speculation,” the actress’ representative told Us in a statement at the time. “They are working on a project together.”