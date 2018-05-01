Enough nostalgia for one day? Justin Timberlake skipped out on dinner with his former ‘NSync band members — Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — after the group reunited earlier in the day to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

A source tells Us Weekly that Timberlake, 37, was confirmed to attend the dinner at Delilah in West Hollywood on Monday, April 30, and it’s unclear why the “Say Something” singer “didn’t show up.”

“No one was hurt that Justin wasn’t at the dinner. Some of his friends and family were there,” a second source told Us. “He was missed!”

Despite Timberlake’s absence, Bass, 38, Chasez, 41, Fatone, 41, and Kirkpatrick, 46, were “in the best spirits socializing and spending time with all their guests,” the first source said.

“[They] had their star walk of fame plaque award on site,” the first source added. “And ended the night by giving a toast thanking all their family and friends for the unconditional love and support with a sparkler-lit three-tiered cake decorated with old album group photos.”

Earlier on Monday, hundreds of fans watched Ellen DeGeneres and former TRL host Carson Daly present ‘NSync with their star on Hollywood Boulevard.

“This is so surreal. You guys are the best fans in the world,” Timberlake gushed at the ceremony. “First off, I’m gonna sound like a broken record, but for all of your who came from far and wide to be here to share this moment with us, thank you so much … These four guys mean so much to me and we’re really a family.”

The five musicians also appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and reminisced about their last reunion — performing at the 2013 VMAs in honor of Timberlake’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Fatone admitted he was “scared s—tless” at the time.

