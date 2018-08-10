Justin Timberlake: musician, dancer, actor and … author? The “Say Something” crooner announced to fans on Instagram on Friday, August 10, that he would be adding “writer” with the release of his first book on October 30.

“Guys, I have some news!” he captioned a photo of himself holding up the finished work titled Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me. “I have been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, Hindsight. I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you!”

According to a press release obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, the book will feature plenty of personal photos as well as Timberlake’s reflections on his life, beginning with his Memphis, Tennessee, upbringing and transitioning into his musical career with boy band ‘NSync and beyond.

“What you hear in the words, what you feel in those songs—that’s what I was feeling when I wrote them. I want you to see me, just like I want to see you,” an excerpt from the book reads.

The memoir will also touch on his acting roles, Saturday Night Live skits and personal life with wife Jessica Biel and their 3-year-old son Silas. “I’m looking forward to sharing these photographs with readers, as well as my son,” the Mickey Mouse Club alum said in the release.

The Trolls star spoke about his experience penning Hindsight, saying, “Working on this book was an amazing process for me. My story has been filled with so many amazing people that have helped me become the artist I am today. Reflecting on those moments, spotlighting some of the important people and places that have informed my music, and getting the opportunity to share my story is something I am very grateful for.”

In addition to finishing up his current Man of the Woods tour, which will end in January 2019, and working on his written debut, the Grammy winner has also had his hands full with dad duties, a source revealed to Us Weekly in July.

“Gone is the partying and hanging out until all hours of the night,” the source revealed. “When it’s family time off stage, he’s 100 percent dad.”

Timberlake’s book is currently available for pre-order through Justintimberlake.com.

