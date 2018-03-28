K-Pop Singer Seo Minwoo Found Dead at 33

K-Pop singer Seo Minwoo has died. The 100% boy band member was 33.

Minwoo was found dead in his home in Gangnam, Seoul, on March 25. “His family, the 100% members, and the TOP Media artists and staff members are all grief-stricken and in mourning from the unexpected, sad news,” the band’s label, TOP Media, wrote in a statement on their website. His funeral “will be held quietly according to the will of the family.”

TOP Media claims that the musician died of cardiac arrest, but his official cause of death is still pending.

Minwoo also was an actor, appearing on shows Sharp 3 and The King and I. He also appeared in the reality show The Unit in 2017.

This is the second K-Pop singer that has passed away in a matter of months. In December 2017, Kim Jong-hyun died at the age of 27. He was found unconscious at a rented apartment studio in Cheongdam-dong in southern Seoul, South Korea, and was transported to a nearby hospital. He went into cardiac arrest and received emergency CPR but did not regain consciousness.

Jong-hyun would later be remembered during a three-day funeral service. His bandmates carried his coffin alongside his sister, Kim So-dam, who held a framed portrait of the late star.

