



Musgraves, 31, won two awards at the 53rd Annual CMA Awards on November 13, taking home the trophies for Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year (for “Rainbow”), in addition to the International Artist Achievement Award she received before the ceremony. But the real fun began afterward, apparently.

“Directly after the show, I went to Willie Nelson’s bus,” the Texas native told host James Corden on Thursday, before joking about the 86-year-old singer-songwriter’s love for marijuana. “I brought him some pizza. He loved that. Yeah, we hung out for a second, and then, I don’t know really what happened. … We leave, we hit some Nashville honky-tonks, it’s really fun.”

She went on: “The next thing I know, I’m in this barn, and Reese Witherspoon is playing bongos, Gigi Hadid is also playing bongos, I’m singing with [country singer] Ronnie Dunn. It’s like, this … I don’t know! And then, yeah, I woke up. And I was … I don’t know! That’s what happened.”

can you die from a hangover? asking for a friend who is actually me. — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) November 14, 2019

Corden, 41, then asked Musgraves for her go-to hangover remedies. “Gatorade, but also just not drinking,” she said. “I mean, just don’t poison yourself … Just don’t be an a—hole and drink, like, loads, just buckets of tequila. Just don’t do that.”

Rebel Wilson, Corden’s other guest on Thursday, couldn’t relate. “Fun fact: I’ve never been drunk in my whole entire life,” the 39-year-old admitted. “It’s not a joke. In science class, they said if you drink alcohol, it kills your brain cells. See, people think I’m joking. I only had my first sip of alcohol at 25 years of age. So, I’ve never had a hangover ‘cause I’ve never been drunk.”

Corden, Wilson’s costar in Cats, was astounded by the revelation. “Of all the people I know that I love to see just s—tfaced drunk, it would be you,” he said.

“It’s because I cultivate this party girl image, like, on Instagram and stuff, but it’s not true,” Wilson replied. “Since like it’s me with bottles, like … it’s an internal joke with myself because I’m normally just at home with myself in my pajamas not eating dinner.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.