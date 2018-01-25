Keeping it honest! Javi Marroquin stopped by ex Kailyn Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos With Lindsey Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry, on Thursday, January 25, and the exes revealed whether they can see themselves getting back together in the future.

Chrisley, 28, started things off right away asking the Teen Mom 2 stars, who share son Lincoln, 4, the hard-hitting question: “Do you guys foresee yourselves being better friends or ever possibly getting back together?”

Marroquin, 25, laughed and said: “I just think there’s a lot of history between us that neither one of us will ever let go. Even if we were to try it again in the future it wouldn’t work just because I know the type of person I am, and the type of person she is and we argue. It just wouldn’t happen.”

“Javi argues out of passion,” Lowry said about her ex-husband. “Javi is a habitual arguer and a never-letter-goer. Javi for sure needs to choose his battles.”

The MTV star acknowledged that the constant arguing would be unhealthy for them. “Right, that’s why I think it wouldn’t be healthy if we got back together. I’m a reactive person. I don’t think it through I just react,” he said. “We won’t get back together.”

“He’s saying that in case Briana is listening,” Lowry, 25, quipped about his most recent ex-girlfriend, Teen Mom 2‘s Briana DeJesus. The mom of three then answered the question, saying: “I mean, I couldn’t have said it better. I don’t think we could get back together.”

The former couple also addressed the tell-all book series, He Said, She Said, they were previously working on together but decided not to move forward with because Lowry wasn’t happy with the things she shared regarding their divorce.

“Now that you’re single — because that’s also a huge part of it, we couldn’t go on tour together when you were in a relationship — I think that we could finish it in the right way,” the Hustle & Heart author said. “Maybe a coparenting version but not the book that we have already written.”

The Air Force member agreed with his ex and said keeping their relationship troubles and business separate will help them get along better.

“For me where I’m at with that, I think in order for me and Kail to have a healthy relationship we need to stop mixing and talking about our relationship,” Marroquin said. “It is what it is, It’s over with, we all moved on. If we’re going to have business deals in the future, just not have it be about our relationship.”

