Not holding back. Kailyn Lowry has shared her thoughts on the news that Mackenzie Standifer is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Ryan Edwards.

“Being a part of this reality TV thing has opened my eyes to a lot of things,” the Teen Mom star, 26, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 28. “And anybody with their eyes open (in this industry) could see what she was doing from a mile away.”

Standifer, 21, announced she was expecting on Monday, March 26, in a teaser for next week’s episode of Teen Mom OG where she showed a positive pregnancy test. Lowry then took to Twitter to share her opinion on Wednesday, March 28, in regards to Edward’s history with drug addiction.

“That girl trying to secure her bag on someone else’s name,” she tweeted. “Sounds familiar.” She then went on to create a thread with more details about why she disagrees with Standifer’s pregnancy. “Kinda wana share my thoughts on Ryan and Mackenzie,” she continued. “People struggle with addiction — and that’s unfortunate enough. But IN MY OWN OPINION. I see someone who came in & manipulated a situation to her own benefit. To secure a check. Then went a step further & got pregnant.”

She added: “So that when they split, she is set with a couple dollars. But that’s MY OWN opinion.”

Following the pregnancy news, the Teen Mom OG star, 30, was arrested in his Tennessee home on Tuesday, March 27, around 3 p.m. ET. Red Bank City police confirmed to Us that he was arrested for violating his probation related to a previous heroin possession. Edwards previously revealed that he had a heroin addiction, and completed a 30-day stint in rehab in May 2017 after he was caught on MTV’s cameras falling asleep behind the wheel.

The MTV star revealed that his drug of choice was heroin in a December episode of Teen Mom OG, and his wife claimed that he was spending $10,000 a week on the narcotic.

The soon-to-be-dad also shares 9-year-old son Bentley with his ex Maci Bookout. Meanwhile, Standifer, 21, also shares 4-year-old son Hudson with her first husband, Zachary Stephens.

