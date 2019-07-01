It’s inevitable! Wedding bells could be in Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick near future, according to the couple.

Tartick — who confirmed his relationship with the Dew Edit designer in January — opened up about taking the next step in his romance with Bristowe. “I think Kaitlyn has an expectation within a year,” he dished to E! News in an interview published on Monday, July 1.

Bristowe, 34, chimed in: “I don’t expect anything. I just think on the path that we’re on, it would make sense that this is the next step. And moving in, we have the confidence in our relationship. We just rescued a dog together so that just feels like the next step in our relationship.”

While the twosome can’t say exactly when Tartick will get down on one knee, the banker is confident that he and Bristowe are destined to be together. “We’re on the same page. We know what we want out of this relationship,” he explained. “The next step is moving in together. We then threw in a little curve ball and rescued a dog so we’re doing a crash course and all the stars are aligning for sooner rather than later.”

However, Tartick and the “Off the Vine” podcast host both have things in mind for how their big day will go down.

“There’s just nothing more important to me than family and friends and just making sure that all the most important people to us in the world that have put us in the position that we are in today are there to share that special day,” Tartick gushed. “I just get goosebumps thinking about it. I think in typical Kaitlyn and Jason fashion, I would imagine a wedding of a lot of fun, parting, singing, dancing, eating, open bar, top shelf.”

The one thing their wedding won’t be? Televised. “We want to share things with [fans] but I think I want it a little more private,” Bristowe revealed.

Bristowe — who began dating Tartick two months after she and ex-fiancé Shawn Booth called off their engagement in November 2018 — definitely envisions children in her future with Tartick, but the recent adoption of their Golden Retriever, Ramen Noodle, is keeping them busy for now.

“I’ve had baby fever for like the last 10 years of my life so this is definitely cooling that fever down a little bit,” the former Bachelorette said. “It’s just that we have so much going on that babies and a family is obviously part of the conversation, but we’re like when would we even have time to do this? I mean he’s got to put a ring on it first too.”

