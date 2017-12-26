Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth didn’t let the cold temperatures stop them! The pair both went shirtless for their annual Christmas photo. Booth shared the photo on Instagram on December 25, showing the couple cooking together in their New York apartment, wearing matching pajama pants, winter hats and no shirts.

“Pass the syrYUPP,” Booth, 30, captioned the shot, adding that the topless look is a holiday tradition for the couple.

Last Christmas, he posted a pic of the two sitting shirtless in bed with their dog, writing, “Santa is good.” Bristowe, 32, posted that one as well, writing “Shirts optional. Christmas at the Boothstowes.”

The couple, who met on season 11 of The Bachelorette, created the last name “Boothstowe” after getting engaged in May 2015, but they aren’t in a hurry to tie the knot.

“We are still just busy and so happy where we are right now and having a great time. When the time is right then we will start planning but there hasn’t been any planning yet,” Booth told Us in September. “The best part [is] that our families and friends haven’t put any pressure [on us] once. There hasn’t been any mention of it and I think our families love that we are taking our time, seeing how we met in a very unconventional way. They just want us to be happy.”

He also added that he does feel “a little bit of pressure” from his fiancée’s dad who “brings it up every once in a while.”

The couple also admitted they would consider a TV wedding if the opportunity was right. “Watching Carly [Waddell] and Evan [Bass’] wedding and just being there was such a beautiful ceremony,” he told Us. “If that was something offered to us we would definitely think about it.”

