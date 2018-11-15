Kaitlyn Bristowe isn’t standing for the shamers. The former Bachelorette hit back at a hater on Instagram who seemingly accused her of having a drinking problem and not being worthy of her ex fiancé Shawn Booth.

The 33-year-old Off the Vine podcast host documented a night out with pals in Vancouver on Wednesday, November 14, on her Instagram Stories where she ended the series of videos with a hilarious rendition of Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman.”

In a since deleted Story, a commenter sent her a direct message asking her to delete the video. “This is why people think she is an alcoholic and she don’t deserve Shawn” the note read. “TBH Shawn is very smart he showed her his having a good time by using his gym friends that Kaitlyn follow and she acting like this on her personal page.”

Bristowe shared the grab on her Instagram Story and responded: “Fun fact. My mom used to get told she had a drinking problem because she had a big personality. F–k off.” She then added, “Ps what?”

The comment comes less than two weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that the pair — who met in 2015 on season 11 of The Bachelorette and got engaged during the finale — had split and called off their engagement after three years together.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the exes said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Booth, 31, broke his silence on the breakup in an Instagram post on Monday, November 12.

“I just want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of my relationship with Kaitlyn over the years,” the fitness guru wrote. “You’ve made me feel incredibly special, supported, and very loved. So from the bottom of my heart, thank you. It truly means a lot. And thank you to everyone who has sent their love & support during this painful time. I love you guys.”

