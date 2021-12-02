A not-so happy birthday? Kaley Cuoco got real about celebrating her first birthday since her split from husband Karl Cook as she turned 36.

“Sometimes it’s OK to not feel totally OK. Even on ur bday,” the Big Bang Theory alum wrote via her Instagram Story after ringing in her special day on Tuesday, November 30.

The California native, who announced her split from Cook, 30, in September, noted that she does have a lot to be thankful for this year, despite her recent heartbreak. “I have the greatest fam and friends there ever was,” she continued.

Cuoco also shared a snap of a horse via her social media account during a birthday trip to the stables, noting how the animal managed to brighten her day.

“A quick stop by the barn for some magical pony kisses always helps,” the Flight Attendant star added.

The Wedding Ringer star seemingly put aside her sad feelings on Wednesday, December 1, to celebrate both her and sister Briana Cuoco’s 33rd birthdays with their annual group trip to Disneyland. Kaley shared photos of her squad going on rides, seeing Micky and Minnie Mouse and wearing festive attire via her Instagram Story.

The actress’ melancholy post — and pick-me-up adventure at Disneyland — came just three months after Kaley filed for divorce from the equestrian on September 3. The pair, who wed in June 2018, released a joint statement following the breakup, noting that there is “no anger or animosity” toward one another.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” the duo said in a September statement after three years of marriage. “We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.”

Kaley was back to work less than one month later and appeared to be in “good spirits” as she resumed filming projects such as Meet Cute and season 2 of The Flight Attendant.

“She certainly doesn’t come off as someone who just separated from her husband,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in late September, adding that the Hop actress isn’t ready to dive back into dating just yet. “She really wants to take this time to focus on herself and focus on her upcoming roles. She remains positive and optimistic about the future.”

The exes, who began dating in 2016, are now on “good terms,” a second insider told Us earlier this month, noting that it’s been an “amicable divorce.”

The source added that while it could take months to finalize the divorce, it would only be dragged out because of the legal system’s timing.

“It wouldn’t be because of any fighting whatsoever,” the insider said, adding that the 8 Simple Rules alum is ready to “officially move on” once the paperwork is finished.

Kaley was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.