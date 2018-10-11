Not so fast! After making headlines for saying she’d be OK if her husband, Karl Cook “left [her] tomorrow,” Kaley Cuoco is setting the record straight about her message’s intent.

“[It’s been] taken a little out of context and only because, yes, I would be very upset if my husband left me. With that being said, I think in this climate and age, women need to know that they are OK on their own and they can be stable without anybody else,” The Big Bang Theory star, 32, said while calling into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Monday, October 11. “It’s very, very important that we’re not relying on other people.”

“We have to rely on ourselves and I think women sometimes get lost in that. I just feel like I’m a new person now and I can be on my own,” she continued. “Yes, I would be devastated if my husband left me. But at the same time, I know that I would be OK, and that’s kind of what I was trying to say.”

Cuoco sent fans into a frenzy on Tuesday, October 9, for comments she made about her relationship while covering the November 2018 issue of Women’s Health. “I like knowing that I’m [financially] set, because I’ve taken it upon myself to do that,” she explained. “I like to tell my friends, ‘Always make sure you have your life going, and that you’re No. 1, so that anyone who comes into it — husband, or boyfriend, or girlfriend, however you roll — that’s just an added bonus to whatever you’re creating.’”

She added: “I don’t need Karl for anything. If Karl left me tomorrow, I’d be fine. And he knows that, and he would be fine too.”

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in June, six months after getting engaged. She was previously married to Ryan Sweeting, from whom she split in 2016 after just shy of two years of marriage.

