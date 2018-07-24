Not interested in rude opinions! Kaley Cuoco is recovering from a recent shoulder surgery and doesn’t have time for haters.

The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star shared three videos of a post-op workout to Instagram on Monday, July 23, where she can be seen sporting workout leggings, a tank top, and shoulder sling. “When your doc scolds you for not wearing your brace. Alrighty then guess we’re doin it this way! @proactivesp,” she captioned the post. While some followers praised her for her hard work, others used it as an opportunity to troll her for not wearing a thick enough bra to cover her nipples.

“But you could wear a bra!” one commenter quipped. “Must be cold in the gym,” another wrote, while multiple others simply commented, “nipples.”

Cuoco later defended herself in the comments section. “FYI because of my shoulder, I can only get certain bras over my head,” she replied. “NOT THAT ITS ANYONES BUSINESS.”

However, other fans flooded her comment section in support. “Why are people so offended by nipples?? Its hilarious. We all have them. Womens are actually there for a reason. God forbid you can see them through someones top,” one wrote. Another added: “I just think it’s pretty badass that you are working out with a shoulder injury. You go Kaley!!”

The 8 Simple Rules alum underwent pre-scheduled shoulder surgery for a previous injury just days after her wedding to Karl Cook. Cuoco updated fans in a series of Instagram Stories two weeks after the procedure.

“I wish Karl was here to help me fix my hair,” the actress said in one clip showing a bag of ice resting on her arm. “In other news, I’m able to kind of do more now but I still can’t get my arm up to do my hair and makeup — if you couldn’t tell.”

She went on to note that she “can’t just sit around anymore,” and added that she was getting back to the gym with the help of professional trainers.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!