Kaley Cuoco is on the mend! The 32-year-old Big Bang Theory star appeared in good spirits while updating followers on her recovery status weeks after she underwent a shoulder operation.

“You guys I’m two weeks past my surgery. I wish Karl was here to help me fix my hair,” the actress began a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 19, with a bag of ice resting on her arm. “In other news, I’m able to kind of do more now but I still can’t get my arm up to do my hair and makeup — if you couldn’t tell.”

Cuoco then joked that she “hasn’t tweezed her eyebrows” since her operation before noting that today would be her first day tackling a one-armed workout.

“I can’t just sit around anymore,” she added elaborating on the fact that she has professional trainers helping her get her strength back. “Wish me luck!”

The 8 Simple Rules alum’s procedure came just five days after her wedding to Karl Cook, and though the two joked about their honeymoon being bedrest for Cuoco, it’s safe to say they made the best of it.

The 27-year-old equestrian sprang into action to help his new wife handle her hair post-op. The two laughed together in an Instagram Story on July 5, where Cuoco documented her husband hilariously trying to style it in a top-knot.

As for the surgery itself, Cuoco revealed that it was pre-planned and not due to an incident that happened post-nuptials.

“For everyone asking, because everyone’s been so sweet and worried about me, this is a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” she said in a clip to her Instagram Story at the time. “I hurt it over a year ago, did not need immediate surgery. So, I brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding.”

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot in Rancho Santa Fe, California, on June 30 in front of famous friends such as Mayim Bialik, Brad Goreski and Johnny Galecki.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!