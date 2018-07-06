Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have been married for less than a week and they’re already relationship goals! The Big Bang Theory star shared videos of the professional equestrian taking care of her — and her hair — after her shoulder surgery.

“All I’m asking for is a top-knot ponytail … No, I want a top-knot bun, please don’t mess this up,” the 32-year-old actress tells Cook in a video posted to her Instagram Story on Thursday, July 5.

Cuoco continued to document the hair session, revealing that he was still working on the top knot “10 mins later.” After the struggled to turn the ponytail into a bun, he proclaimed that he was “Killing it!”

“It’s not bad,” the 8 Simple Rules alum admitted.

After two years of dating, Cuoco and Cook wed on Saturday, June 30, at a horse stable in California. She revealed on Thursday that the duo were spending their “honeymoon” at home because of her procedure, but clarified on Friday, July 6, that the surgery was actually pre-planned.

“For everyone asking, because everyone’s been so sweet and worried about me, this is a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” Cuoco said on her Instagram Story. “I hurt it over a year ago, did not need immediate surgery. So, I brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. Right, babe?”

Cook replied: “Just brilliant, hun.”

Cuoco has continued to share her recovery with fans via Instagram, including another top-knot session with Cook on Friday.

“I’m pretty much a professional stylist now,” he told his wife in one video.

The SAG nominee has also posted Instagram Stories with her dogs, asking them to keep her company because she’s “really bored.”

Cuoco added: “I’m stuck to my ice machine, Karl is no where to be found and all I want are those Oreos and I can’t reach them.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!