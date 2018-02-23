Cover girl past! Kandi Burruss took to Instagram on Thursday, February 22, to share a to-dye for throwback photo.

“Somebody tagged me & said they saw this hair color box in the store recently,” wrote the Real Housewives of Atlanta star. “@tamera_wynn & I took this pics when we were 18yrs old . . . please tell me why #OptimumCare is still using 20yr old pictures on their boxes??? Ya’ll haven’t changed colors or packaging yet? #TBT.”

In the flashback modeling shot, the Xscape singer — now 41 — rocks an asymmetrical bob.

Outside of her reality TV career, the Bravo personality wrote “No Scrubs” for TLC and Destiny’s Child hit “Bills Bills Bills.” She also has her own line of sex toys called Bedroom Kandi, and recently scored an eight-week gig starring in the Tony award-winning Chicago on Broadway.

“The way that it came about was, I was actually auditioning for a TV musical and I had to submit a song from a Broadway show. So I auditioned with the Mama Morton ‘When You’re Good to Mama’ song,” Burruss told ABC Radio earlier this month. “My agent liked it so much that he said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna send it to the Chicago team to see what they think.’ And they liked it so much they asked me to come in for a face-to-face auction. So, you know, I was super excited when that happened.”

Burruss added that she’s used to performing in an ensemble because she just came off a tour with Xscape. She explained: “The Xscape set is an hour long, an hour and 15-minute long show where we’re just singing and dancing the whole time.”

