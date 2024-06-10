Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is looking to move forward and grow following his major car accident during the offseason.

“I’ve learned so much from that,” Rice, 24, told reporters while attending a youth football camp in Kansas City on Saturday, June 8, per ESPN. “All I can do is mature and continue to grow from that. This is a step in a better direction for me.”

Rice attended the event alongside fellow wide receivers Marquise Brown, Xavier Worthy, Mecole Hardman and Skyy Moore. The football player noted that he turned to his teammates for support following the incident.

“Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person,” he reflected. “Try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy.”

In late March, law enforcement told The Dallas Morning News that a car believed to be registered or leased to Rice was involved in a crash and authorities were looking for the athlete. Dallas PD told TMZ at the time that officers had been called to a multi-vehicle accident between a Corvette and a Lamborghini after both vehicles were speeding in the far-left lane on the North Central Expressway.

“The drivers lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles,” the police added. “The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information. Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire Rescue for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The investigation and identification of the suspects are both ongoing.”

A few days after the news broke, Rice broke his silence on the accident and apologized for his actions.

“Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday’s accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities,” Rice wrote in an April Instagram Story statement. “I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday’s accident.”

Rice was drafted by the Chiefs in 2023 and entered his rookie season that same year. In his first season, he helped the team take home the victory at Super Bowl LVIII in February. Rice currently holds the NFL record for most playoff receptions by a rookie after he caught 26 passes during the Chiefs’ playoff run last season.