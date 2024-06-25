Isaiah Buggs has been released from the Kansas City Chiefs after his second arrest of the 2024 offseason.

The team confirmed his exit from the organization via X on Monday, June 24.

The defensive tackle’s release from the Super Bowl-winning team came after Buggs, 27, was accused of dragging the mother of his child down a set of stairs and injuring her before he was arrested in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on June 16.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on June 18, the woman claimed that the NFL player broke into her home with a tire iron around 5:28 a.m. before going upstairs to confront her. The docs indicated that the woman had “scratch marks” on her wrists and several broken “clip-on toenails” from the alleged incident, per the outlet.

Buggs was arrested at the scene on charges of second-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault, and was taken to Tuscaloosa County Jail on a 24-hour domestic violence hold. He was later released on a $5,000 bond. He has yet to address his arrest.

Buggs’ recent arrest came less than a month after the Tuscaloosa Police Department issued warrants against him on charges of cruelty to dogs in the second degree in connection with a March incident, according to documents obtained by ESPN. (He later turned himself in on May 30, per the outlet.)

Tuscaloosa Police Department responded following a report that two dogs were left on a house’s porch overnight, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. The dogs, who appeared malnourished and neglected, were found at the allegedly abandoned residence that was being rented by Buggs.

“Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal,” the football player’s agent, Trey Robinson, said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “The dogs at issue did not belong to him and he was unaware they remained at the property in question.”

Robinson further alleged that the animal cruelty allegations were connected to an ongoing battle with the City of Tuscaloosa related to the hookah lounge that Buggs owns in the city, which has received citations for overcrowding, operating without a business license and failing to pay city sales tax, according to Patch.

Buggs has played on the Chiefs since early 2024. He was drafted by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 draft.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.