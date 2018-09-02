It’s Childish Gambino‘s world, we’re just living in it. The rapper (a.k.a. Donald Glover) released an animated music video for his single “Feel Like Summer” on Saturday, September 1, and it features several familiar faces including Kanye West, Michelle Obama, Nicki Minaj and Drake.

The video, which was codirected by Glover, Ivan Dixon and Greg Sharp, features Gambino strolling through a neighborhood as he passes fellow rappers and musicians.

A$AP Rocky and Solange are playing tug of war with The Weeknd, Drake chases after Pusha T riding a bike, and West, who has previously expressed his support for President Donald Trump, wears a red Make America Great Again cap while crying and getting a comforting hug from former First Lady Obama.

Minaj, who has publicly feuded with Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend, builds a castle out of bricks that is then knocked over by Scott — a reference to his album, Astroworld, keeping her new release, Queen, from number one on the charts.

The video for the song that was released in June also features Migos playing basketball, Will Smith washing his car, Azealia Banks sitting in a tree, as well as Chris Brown holding his face in his hands. Beyoncé is also spotted wearing a T-shirt with the words RIP Fredo Santana, in memory of the Chicago rapper who died in January.

There are also glimpses of Meek Mill, Tiffany Haddish, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z and Rihanna.

The clip has already racked up 1.1 million views on Glover’s YouTube page. His video for “This Is America” made headlines in May when it took on gun violence, racking up 382 million views on YouTube.

