Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori “haven’t split” despite rumors about discourse in their relationship, a source exclusively confirms to Us Weekly.

“Those close to him believed they had split,” the insider shares. “But she arrived in Dubai a few days ago and it’s been on with them ever since.”

Initially, Censori, 28, “refused to go to Dubai,” with West, the source explains, which was why he was spotted there alone. West allegedly “gave her an ultimatum,” leading to her arrival.

“He told her if she didn’t come to Dubai, then they were done,” the insider adds. “He was having a hard time trusting her. And she had a change of heart.”

It had been “about a month” since West and Censori had seen each other the first source shares, which sparked split speculation. However, once she arrived in Dubai, they “were getting busy at the clubs,” the insider shares.

Social media videos shared by fans showed Censori cozying up to West during a public outing, which also featured Chris Brown and Ty Dolla $ign.

As for his relocation to the United Arab Emirates, West “moved to Dubai a few months ago to get away from Hollywood,” noting that “his children have been there on holiday,” the insider explains. While in Dubai, West has “been working on music.” (His latest single “Vultures,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Bump J, was released on Wednesday, November 22.)

News of West, 46, and Censori’s whirlwind wedding broke in December 2022 — when it was reported that they had obtained a marriage license — just one month after the rapper and ex-wife Kim Kardashian finalized their divorce after six years of marriage.

Us confirmed in January that West and Censori had “a small marriage ceremony” that was “very real to them.”

Last month, a third insider told Us exclusively that West and Censori were actually “legally married” last year, and they decided to exchange their vows “because of religious reasons.”

“Kanye calls her his muse and loves dressing her up,” the insider added, noting she has “inspired” him (Censori acts as the architectural designer of Yeezy.)

Since getting married, West and Censori have been spotted out together on various occasions. They’re often accompanied by Kardashian, 43, and West’s eldest daughter, North, 10. (The exes also share kids Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.)