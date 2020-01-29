Celebs were out and about this week, from Kanye West celebrating Levi’s new collaboration with Tremaine Emory in L.A, to Ariel Winter and Kaitlynn Carter stunning at the Spotify Best New Artists event, to Pink celebrating a friend’s birthday in Las Vegas. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kanye West celebrated the Levi’s and Tremaine Emory Authorized Vintage Capsule Collaboration, Levi’s x Denim Tears, for Spring 2020 in L.A. The collection features a T-shirt, a Levi’s Trucker Jacket and a pair of Levi’s 501 jeans.

— Ashley Judd and Audrey Gruss introduced the new Hope Fragrance Collection in Bergdorf Goodman’s BG Restaurant in NYC.

— Cindy Crawford wore a custom hat by Teressa Foglia in honor of Kobe Bryant on Instagram.

— Terry Crews attended the NBC and The Cinema Society party for the casts of NBC’s midseason 2020, at the Rainbow Room Gallery Bar

— Cardi B wore the Dr. Lancer The Method Normal and Eye Contour Lifting Cream to the Grammy Awards in L.A.

— Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves took in The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

— Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson attended the Less Noise, More Music concert with Third Eye Blind presented by Lucky Brand at The Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood.

— Tia Mowry attended Create & Cultivate 100 event in L.A. where she promoted her new line of women’s supplements, Anser.

— Natalie Portman spoke about A New Way of Life reentry project, a nonprofit organization which promotes healing for formerly incarcerated people, as Coldplay kicked off Citi Sound Vault at Hollywood Palladium.

— Lena Waithe attended an afterparty hosted by WanderLuxxe to celebrate the premiereof The 40-Year Old Version at Sundance Film Festival.

— Ari Lennox attended the Dreamville and ILYSM post-Grammys celebration honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III at The West Hollywood EDITION.

— Mixologist Charles Joly created Tequila Don Julio speciality cocktails for the Academy Awards Governors Ball in L.A.

— Jamie Chung and Brad Goreski attended the Create & Cultivate and Disney Polka Dot Summit Kickoff dinner inspired by Minnie Mouse at Forme in Burbank.

— Jaime King prepared Feel Good Foods‘ gluten-free three cheese snack bites to watch the Grammy Awards in L.A.

— Tiffany Haddish dined at ROKU West Hollywood while David Schwimmer enjoyed a sushi dinner nearby with friends.

— Hilary Duff celebrated her friend Sharmeen Bhamani’s birthday at Tomoko Spa in Beverly Hills where they enjoyed a 3-hour experience complete with detox foot massages, full body massages and a sushi dinner.

— Ariel Winter and Kaitlynn Carter attended the Spotify Best New Artist Event wearing Flor de Maria Collection heels.

— Andi Dorfman attended the Chivas Venture US Finale Event in NYC.

— Pink celebrated a friend’s birthday at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

— Daphne Oz spoke about finding balance and shared healthy cocktail recipes using Vita Coco Sparkling and Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water at the Times Square EDITION.

— Celebrity choreographer Kennis Marquis and Red Bull dancer Angyil hosted a hip-hop dance class at Playground L.A. to celebrate the new Red Bull Zero.

— HUM Nutrition and Shanina Shaik hosted a workout class at DOGPOUND LA to celebrate HUM’s latest products.

— Vicki Gunvalson attended the hit show OPIUM at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas after enjoying dinner at Rose Rabbit Lie.

— Sophia Lillis rocked Dior while attending a special screening of Gretel and Hansel in L.A.

— Issa Rae attended the HERstory dinner presented by HBO’s Our Stories to Tell during Sundance Film Festival.