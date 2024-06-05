Kanye West vehemently denied the sexual harassment allegations made by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

According to a statement made via West’s lawyers to Page Six on Tuesday, June 4, the rapper, 46, claimed that Pisciotta attempted to pursue “him sexually to coerce employment and other material benefits” and then allegedly blackmailed him when “her advances were rejected.”

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms. Pisciotta,” the statement read. “Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms. Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved.”

West claimed that Pisciotta was “terminated for being unqualified” and for “demanding unreasonable sums of money” which was allegedly a salary of $4 million, in addition to “lascivious, unhinged conduct.”

“Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours,” West’s lawyers alleged.

West also alleged that Pisciotta tried to sexually coerce him to pay for some Hermès Birkin bags, a Lamborghini and plastic surgery. His legal team claimed that Pisciotta’s behavior is “entirely inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment” and that she is seeking out “material gains, clout and employment through inappropriate means.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday, June 3, that Pisciotta filed a lawsuit against West for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination and a hostile work environment.

In the filing, Pisciotta said that she was hired by West to work on his Yeezy fashion line. She was previously an OnlyFans model and she claimed she left the platform after West asked her to do so and promised to match her compensation, which was allegedly $1 million per year. Pisciotta alleged that West started to sexually harass her via text messages and phone calls after she left OnlyFans.

“See my problem is I be wanting to f–k but then after I f–k I want a girl to tell me how hard they been f–ked while I’m f–king them,” one of West’s alleged messages read per the filing. “Then I want her to cheat on me.”

She was later promoted to West’s Chief of Staff and was reportedly earning a $4 million salary. Pisciotta was fired in October 2022 and was offered $3 million in severance but has not received it, despite accepting the package.