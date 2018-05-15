No distractions! Kanye West has totally disconnected himself in order to stay in the zone while making new music.

“For anyone whose tried to text or call me in the past 2 weeks I got rid of that phone so I could focus on these albums,” the Grammy winner, 40, tweeted on Tuesday, May 15.

West previously revealed that he’s been working on two new albums, including a collaboration with Kid Cudi, to be released in June. “my album is 7 songs. June 1st,” he wrote via Twitter in April, then adding in another post: “me and Cudi album June 8th. it’s called Kids See Ghosts. That’s the name of our group.”

Last week, the Yeezy founder was seen hitting the studio in Wyoming, where he’s been staying at a mountaintop retreat to find inspiration. “He always records in different places,” a source told Us Weekly of the “Waves” rapper’s process. “For years it was Jamaica.”

West let fans inside his creative process on Tuesday after tweeting a clip of himself hard at work.

The Adidas designer, who hasn’t performed live since November, stayed out of the spotlight after being hospitalized for nine days one year earlier. He recently reemerged in the public eye via Twitter, using social platform to express his creativity, update fans on his work, voice his support for President Donald Trump and weigh in on many controversial issues such as slavery and drug addiction.

According to an insider, West “felt it was time to be so public again” after a long hiatus because “he’s been uncharacteristically quiet” for quite some time.

However, the iconic rapper has given his wife, Kim Kardashian, quite a scare as he steps back into the limelight. In fact, Kardashian, 37, had no idea that West would speak about slavery and opioids in his recent explosive interview with TMZ Live.

“Kim was really upset that Kanye chose to have a very serious discussion in a place like that,” a source told Us. “And excuse she wasn’t given a heads up about it beforehand. Kanye shared a lot of passionate words, which was important to him but had they been said in a different setting and time, they would have come across in a different way. A lot of things he said were very serious.”

