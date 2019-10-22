



It’s all love for Kim Kardashian as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star turned 39 years old on Monday, October 21.

The Selfish author celebrated her birthday in style with a weekend getaway to Palm Springs with her family, dinner at her favorite Armenian restaurant, and a birthday-themed giveaway of her KKW Beauty and shapewear lines. Even better than the luxurious gifts from friends and loving shoutouts from her siblings was a donation of $1 million in Kardashian’s name from husband Kanye West and their kids.

Kardashian thanked her family for their generosity on Twitter, posting a photo of her official certificate of donation. The money went to serve social justice organizations Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition. Each of these organizations work to support prison reform efforts, a cause that is dear to her heart.

Over the last year, Kardashian has become a fierce advocate for prison reform and other social justice causes. She was overjoyed by her husband’s thoughtful gift, noting “this makes my heart so happy!”

Last fall, she helped advocate for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old woman who was sentenced to life behind bars for a non-violent offense. The reality superstar’s dedication to this case helped Johnson earn clemency, releasing her from prison after 21 years. Following Johnson’s case, Kardashian has returned to the White House to speak on behalf of criminal justice advocates and has revealed she registered with the California State Bar Association to study law, despite never finishing college. She hopes to have her law degree within the next four years.

Earlier this year, Kardashian clapped back at people who claimed she should stay in her lane and out of politics. “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she insisted via Instagram. “I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals.”

This isn’t the first time West, 42, has gone above and beyond for his wife. For one Mother’s Day, he filled her hotel room in Brazil with thousands of white roses, and surprised her with saxophone superstar Kenny G in their home on Valentine’s Day.

The couple tied the knot in May 2014 and are parents of North West, 6, Saint West, 3, Chicago West, 12 months, and Psalm West, 5 months. In the most recent KUWTK episode, it was revealed that Kardashian and West renewed their vows on their fifth wedding anniversary this spring.

