Just like us, celebrities have their go-to karaoke jams. And for Kanye West, those jams include Kanye West songs!

As Kim Kardashian documented on Instagram on Saturday, January 26, the 41-year-old performed a karaoke rendition of his 2007 hit “Good Life” at a friend’s birthday party.

“He wins at karaoke,” Kardashian, 38, wrote in her caption.

Family friend Khadijah Haqq also shared an Instagram video of West’s impromptu performance. “Yeeeee in the building,” Haqq, 35, captioned the clip.

Kardashian and West seemed to be in high spirits on Saturday, seemingly unperturbed by The Game’s NSFW claims about the reality star, which hit the web one day prior.

In a snippet of an unreleased track shared by The Shade Room on Friday, January 25, the 39-year-old MC boasted about having sex with Kardashian. “I held Kim Kardashian by her throat, n—ga,” he rapped. “I made her swallow my kids until she choke, n—ga / I should apologize ’cause ‘Ye is my folks, n—ga.’”

It wasn’t the first time The Game rapped about the famous family. In a 2016 track, he claimed he “f—ked three Kardashians.”

But in a subsequent interview with Wendy Williams, the two-time Grammy nominee played coy about that lyric. “Kanye is a really good friend of mine,” he told Williams, 54, in September 2016. “And they got really, really beautiful kids, and I don’t want to disrespect their family.”

Kardashian and West, who wed in 2014, have three children: daughter North, 5, son Saint, 3, and daughter Chicago, 12 months. Earlier this month, Us Weekly broke the news that the couple is expecting a fourth child, a boy, via surrogate.

