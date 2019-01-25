It’s safe to say Kanye West isn’t going to like this. The Game’s upcoming song includes very graphic lyrics about his alleged sexual past with Kim Kardashian.

“I held Kim Kardashian by her throat, n—ga,” he raps in the unreleased track, which he plays in a video shared by The Shade Room on Friday, January 25. “I made her swallow my kids until she choke, n—ga / I should apologize ’cause ‘Ye is my folks, n—ga.’”

The Game, 39, previously spoke about his relationship with the Kardashians — including Kim — during a September 2016 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show after he rapped that he “f—ked three Kardashians” in his song “Sauce.”

“You know what, this is what I’ll say. I’ll tell you this. Kanye is a really good friend of mine,” he told Williams about allegedly sleeping with Kim, 38. “And they got really, really beautiful kids, and I don’t want to disrespect their family.”

Kim and West, 41, who tied the knot in 2014, are parents of daughters North, 5, Chicago, 12 months, and son Saint, 3. Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that the twosome are expecting their fourth child, a baby boy, via surrogate.

When asked by Williams, 54, if he slept with Khloé Kardashian, whom he was spotted out with in 2014, The Game dodged the question and replied, “Ah, sometimes it gets late at night.” The musician flat out said, “No,” when asked if he had sex with Kourtney Kardashian, and then implied Blac Chyna was the third women he had sex with.

“It gets a little tricky. Chyna ain’t married yet,” he told the talk show host about Rob Kardashian’s then-girlfriend. “It’s all good, you know what I’m saying? It’s facts.”

While West has yet to publicly respond to The Game’s latest rap, he was upset in September 2018 after Drake sang, “Kiki, do you love me?,” in his hit “In My Feelings.”

“What I’m looking for, for my spirit to take accountability, is the fact that it’s people making rumors that are saying you f—ked my wife, well that don’t sit well with my spirit,” West said in an Instagram video at the time. “If I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was Rinita and you was married to Rihanna I wouldn’t make a song called Riri. So when you were like, ‘Aw I don’t know where it come from,’ you too smart for that bro. You know where that come from.”

Kim, for her part, denied hooking up with Drake in the past. “Never happened,” the reality star replied to a post about their alleged relationship. “End of story.”

