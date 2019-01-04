Breaking in their new balcony! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West looked so in love at their new beach condo in Miami on Friday, January 4, days after Us Weekly revealed their surrogate was pregnant with their fourth child.

Multiple insiders told Us on Wednesday, January 2, that Kardashian, 38, and West, 41, hired a second surrogate to carry their baby boy. The couple are already parents of 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint and 11-month-old daughter Chicago, who arrived via surrogate in January 2018.

In December, a source confirmed to Us that the rapper bought the reality star a $14 million luxury condo in Miami Beach for Christmas.

Scroll through to see the photos of Kardashian and West in Miami: