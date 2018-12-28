Cha-ching! Kanye West went all out to make sure that this holiday season was one that his wife, Kim Kardashian, will never forget.

The 41-year-old rapper bought the 38-year-old reality star a $14 million luxury Miami Beach condo for Christmas, a source confirms to Us Weekly. TMZ reported that the couple have been looking for a place in the area for quite some time and the musician recently decided to go ahead and make an offer so he could surprise the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

The pair’s new home is located in the 18-story beachfront Faena House, which boasts condos with wrap-around terraces, floor-to-ceiling windows, direct ocean views, a spa, a gym and much more. Their unit is 4,700 square feet and has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms.

While West gifted his wife the home for Christmas, the purchase reportedly hasn’t fully gone through yet. According to Page Six, the sale is expected to close in January.

Last year, the “Stronger” rapper dropped hundreds of thousands of dollars on stocks from Apple, Disney, Netflix, Amazon and Adidas to gift Kardashian on Christmas Day.

“Ok so for one of my Christmas presents from Kanye, he gives me this little box with a Disney Mickey toy, Apple headphones, Netflix [and] Amazon gift cards and Adidas socks,” the KKW Beauty founder said on Instagram at the time. “And I’m like ‘That’s so sweet, thanks.’ But then I open the next box and it is stock from Amazon, where he got the gift card, stock to Netflix, stock to Apple, hence the little headphones, Adidas stock and Disney stock.”

Two years prior, Kardashian opened 150 gifts from the Yeezy designer, including a rainbow-hued fur coat, a Louis Vuitton dress and a Prada jumpsuit. “He sent his assistant to Italy and shopped via Skype,” she explained at the time.

This year, the Selfish author didn’t showcase her presents, but she did give fans an inside look at her family’s over-the-top Christmas Eve party, which was hosted at the California home she shares with her husband and their three children: North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months.

In addition to Kardashian’s famous family, celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Paris Hilton were on hand to go sledding in her snow-covered backyard and listen as John Legend performed his hits.

“I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!!” Khloé Kardashian wrote via Instagram a few days after the bash. “True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!”

