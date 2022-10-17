Doubling down. Kanye West repeated his allegation that his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, had sex with Drake.

“Yeah, that was hard,” the Grammy winner, 45, said during a three-hour interview on the Sunday, October 16, episode of the “Drink Champs” podcast, adding that the Canada native, 35, is the “greatest rapper ever.”

The Yeezy designer mentioned the alleged hookup between the “Hotline Bling” artist and the momager, 65, in a since-deleted Instagram post he shared earlier this month. “DRAKE A F–K YA BABY MAMA’S MAMA,” West wrote. “THAT’S REAL WAR.”

When asked about the post on Sunday, the “Famous” rapper referenced Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble. “You know what it mean,” the Chicago native said of the Georgia native, 41. “Ay, Corey, you know what it mean.” The In the Kitchen With Kris author, for her part, has not publicly commented on West’s allegations.

In addition to his claims about Jenner and Drake, West made a number of controversial and false statements during his interview on Sunday. He addressed his recent anti-Semitic Twitter post that got him banned from the platform, claiming that he cannot be anti-Semitic because he is “Jewish also.”

The “Heartless” artist also repeated the debunked claim that George Floyd died from fentanyl consumption rather than police brutality. After Floyd’s May 2020 death, a medical examiner concluded that Floyd died of “cardiopulmonary arrest” that happened during “law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.” In April 2021, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd.

After West’s “Drink Champs” appearance, an attorney representing Floyd’s family tweeted that they are considering suing the rapper over his latest comments. “While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death,” civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt tweeted. “Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.”

The producer’s latest comments come after weeks of controversy surrounding his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris, where he wore and presented T-shirts bearing the message “White Lives Matter.” West attended the show with conservative commentator Candace Owens, who also wore one of the shirts.

On Monday, October 17, West announced that he plans to buy Parler, the conservative social media app run by Owens’ husband, George Farmer, after he was locked out of his Twitter and Instagram accounts because of his controversial posts. “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” the “Love Lockdown” singer said in a statement released by Parler.