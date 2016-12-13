Kanye West Steps Out in NYC After Hospitalization: Photo

Off to the Big Apple! Kanye West arrived in New York City in the early hours of Monday, December 12, less than two weeks after he was released from the hospital.

The 39-year-old rapper was seen at the Waldorf Astoria hotel, and he was later photographed stepping out in NYC’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday in a black jacket, dark sweatshirt and gray sweatpants, with his new blond look.

His NYC visit is only the third time that West has been spotted in public since his hospitalization. He was first seen at an art exhibit in L.A. rocking dyed blond hair. In a photo posted by artist Giovanni Bassan on December 8, the musician sits backstage at MOCA’s Pacific Design Center. He was also photographed riding BMX bikes with some friends in Los Angeles on December 9.

Besides his rare public outings outings, West, who is married to reality star Kim Kardashian, has been laying low since his meltdown and nine-day stay at UCLA Medical Center in L.A. for exhaustion and dehydration. The “Famous” rapper reportedly had a breakdown at his trainer Harley Pasternak’s home on November 21 before being admitted to the hospital. Sources tell Us that the Grammy winner was stressed out over work, including his Saint Pablo Tour, and was struggling to cope with the aftermath of his wife’s Paris robbery in October. The timing of the hospitalization also coincided with the anniversary of the death of his mother, Donda West.

While he recuperates, sources tell Us that West has been living apart from Kardashian and their children North, 3, and Saint, 12 months. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, and the kids have been staying with her mother, Kris Jenner, as West receives outpatient care elsewhere. However, a source close to West denies the family is living separately and says that he, Kardashian and the kids “are at home.”

“Kim really wants to protect the kids and will do everything she can to see that that happens,” another source previously told Us. “Kanye has not seen the kids very much since he was released, and Kim does not think he should. She has no plans for them to all live together.”

As Us Weekly exclusively revealed, West’s meltdown has put further strain on his marriage. “[Kim] cares about Kanye and feels relieved he’s getting the help he needs,” a Kardashian friend told Us. “But she’s felt trapped for a while.”

