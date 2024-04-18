Kanye West is reportedly being investigated for battery following an alleged incident involving his wife, Bianca Censori.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, April 17, that the 46-year-old rapper has been named a suspect in a battery report after allegedly punching a man who grabbed or pushed Censori. The incident allegedly took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 16.

According to FOX11 Los Angeles, officials have not made any formal charges for the alleged altercation.

A rep for West addressed the situation in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday. “‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted,” the statement claimed. “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

Related: Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Relationship Timeline A whirlwind romance. Kanye West‘s love life became a major topic of conversation after he was linked to Bianca Censori — two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. The musician was first spotted dining with his Yeezy employee in January 2023 at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Shortly after West went public […]

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2023 that West and Censori tied the knot in a small ceremony following his divorce from Kim Kardashian. West and Kardashian, 43, were married for six years before splitting in 2021. They share four children: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

A source exclusively told Us in October 2023 that West and Censori, an architectural designer at Yeezy, decided to get married for “religious reasons,” adding that the couple wanted to “be intimate” and are “in love.”

Ahead of the alleged incident on Tuesday, the couple were spotted together at Disneyland. West wore a white hoodie, sweats and sneakers for the outing, while Censori was seen in a beige dress. She was seemingly barefoot, wearing what appeared to be bandages on her feet instead of shoes.

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Ups and Downs Through the Years Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have experienced both highs and lows over the years. Kardashian and West met in the early 2000s when he was recording a song with her pal Brandy, a singer who is also the older sister to Ray J — the KKW Beauty mogul’s ex. The duo reconnected years later after […]

West has frequently made headlines for his behavior over the years and was previously under investigation for battery in January 2023. At the time, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to E! News that a call was received about a confrontation involving West and a woman who was filming him. According to video footage provided to the authorities, West seemingly grabbed the woman’s phone out of her hand. A report was taken, but charges were not made.

Earlier this year, West was sued for an alleged dispute involving an autograph seeker that occurred in L.A. nearly two years prior. The alleged victim claimed to have suffered emotional distress from the incident, per court docs obtained by TMZ in January. The man’s wife is also suing for a loss of consortium, alleging to have lost companionship of her husband following the altercation.

Charges were not filed for the 2022 incident, which West addressed during a Hollywood Unlocked interview at the time. “I told you all before, y’all are not fit to be in charge of my narrative. I told you before, I am taking my narrative,” he said at the time. “I am writing my narrative. Why don’t you all go do something, you know what I mean, other than trying to bring somebody down.”