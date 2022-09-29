Kanye West is claiming that he would like to change this narrative. The Yeezy designer — who has repeatedly slammed his ex-mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, on social media — shared the unexpected reason he changed his Instagram profile picture to an image of her.

“I POSTED KRIS WITH THOUGHTS OF PEACE AND RESPECT,” the “Flashing Lights” artist, 45, wrote via his Stories on Wednesday, September 28. “LETS CHANGE THE NARRATIVE.”

Ye’s profile update and subsequent explanation come weeks after he claimed the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 66, forced ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, to participate in Playboy photo shoots.

“Don’t let Kris make you do Playboy like she made Kylie and Kim do,” the rapper captioned a September 1 Instagram upload of Kylie’s close friend Victoria Villarroel. “Hollywood is a giant brothel. Pornography destroyed my family. I deal with the addiction [and] Instagram promotes it. Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

According to leaked texts that West shared via Instagram at the time, Kris begged for him to keep her name off of his social media.

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name,” the California native purportedly texted the Selfish author. “I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

West — who shares daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, with the 41-year-old Skims creator — has long been candid about his evolving emotions about the Safely cofounder.

“I love Kris,” the “Famous” rapper, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, shared via Instagram in February, while simultaneously slamming her long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and accusing him of cheating. “This woman is a hero and she’s done what she’s had to do to protect her family and make sure they prosper even if it meant telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her grind her hustle and her mind Kris is one of the best to ever do it.”

West’s praise of Kris is a far cry from his infamous June 2020 tweet, in which he referred to the Kardashians star as “Kris Jung-Un.”

Kris was previously the “peacemaker” between Kim and West amid their divorce. (The KKW Beauty founder filed for divorce from the Grammy winner in February 2021 and was declared legally single one year later.)

“The other Kardashians are [supporting Kim] — they’re all there for each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “Kris is really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye. She always has and she’s the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him.”

After years of drama, West — who has publicly battled with both Kim and her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson — opened up about his coparenting struggles with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.

“I do have a voice, but I had to fight for it,” the “Gold Digger” artist revealed on Good Morning America on September 22. “I’m their dad. It has to be coparenting. It’s not up to only the woman. Like, men have a choice also. Men’s voices matter.”