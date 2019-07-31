



responded to Mario Lopez ’s views on the “repercussions” of children transitioning.

“I’m disappointed to read @MarioLopezExtra comments about parents who support their child’s openes [sic] about their gender identity,” the Queer Eye star, 38, tweeted on Wednesday, July 31. “As a social worker, I am trained to identify abuse or neglect of a child. Healthy & safe dialogue w/ kids is neither abusive, neglectful or ‘dangerous.’”

The reality star added, “I don’t think @MarioLopezExtra should be ‘canceled.’ But I do believe he should be given the opportunity to learn why his comments are harmful to trans youth and their parents. Mario, I’m ready to talk when you are.”

Brown’s tweets came one week after the Access Hollywood host, 45, shared his views on children transitioning on The Candace Owens Show. When the conservative commentator, 30, mentioned that Charlize Theron’s 7-year-old identifies as a girl, calling this a “weird trend” in Hollywood, Lopez admitted that he was “trying to understand it” himself.

“I’m blown away by it too,” the entertainment reporter said in the July 23 interview. “Look, I’m never one to tell anyone how to parent their kids, obviously, and I think if you come from a place of love, you really can’t go wrong. But at the same time, my God, if you’re 3 years old and you’re saying you’re feeling a certain way or you think you’re a boy or a girl or whatever the case may be, I just think it’s dangerous as a parent to make this determination then, ‘Well, OK, then you’re going to a boy or a girl,’ whatever the case may be … It’s sort of alarming and my gosh, I just think about the repercussions later on.” Celebrity Babies of 2019: See Which Stars Gave Birth The Just Between Us author, who is married to actress Courtney Mazza, has three kids of his own — Gia, 8, Dominic, 5, and Santino, 3 weeks.

Us Weekly has reached out to Lopez’s rep for comment.

