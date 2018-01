Neil Diamond Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis (RADAR Online)

Chrissy Teigen Shares Her Red Carpet Prep (Star Magazine)

Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Play ‘Never Have I Ever’ (OK! Magazine)

‘Pacific Rim Uprising’ With John Boyega Gets New Sneak Peek (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!