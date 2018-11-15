“As you know in fashion, one day you’re in. And the next day, you’re out” and Karlie Kloss, the new host of Project Runway, took to her Instagram story on Wednesday, November 14, to show off the revamped set and her anticipation about the new season.

“As someone who grew up watching Project Runway I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams,” she said in a statement to THR when the news of her joining on as the host was announced.

“Psst, you’re backstage at Project Runway and I’m gonna take you guys,” Kloss said as she showed fans the runway.

“This is where the designers sit and this is where my fellow judges and I sit,” she continued as she pointed to each of their seats including designer Brandon Maxwell, longtime judge Nina Garcia and journalist (and former editor of Teen Vogue) Elaine Welteroth. Season 4 winner and successful designer Christian Siriano will be assuming Tim Gunn’s position as mentor to the contestants.

Besides some new faces and an up-to-date set, another major change is that season 17 of Project Runway will air on Bravo, where it aired from 2004-2008, after a 10 year stint on Lifetime.

